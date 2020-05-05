Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7220

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 7220. Today we regrettably report 7 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. Play your part in the fight against #COVID19. Follow the rules and cooperate with healthcare professionals. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–south-africa-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-south-africa-is-7220?lang=en

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 7220. Today we regrettably report 7 new ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...