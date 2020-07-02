Coronavirus – South Africa: Human Settlements Chairperson concerned about continued evictions in Cape Town

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Machwene Semenya, has denounced the continued evictions happening in Cape Town. The actions of the city are both inhumane and inconsiderate, especially considering that it’s winter, as well as it is undermining the regulations of the national state of disaster in the […]

