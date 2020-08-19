Coronavirus – South Africa: Localisation will be new focus of SA Government – Deputy Minister Majola

Localisation will be the new focus of the South African government and to kick-start a massive programme of localisation, certain local industries where localisation is driven aggressively will be supported with special measures. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Fikile Majola, during a virtual sod-turning ceremony of Toronto […]

Localisation will be the new focus of the South African government and to kick-start a massive programme of localisati...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...