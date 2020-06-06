Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 40792 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2020


As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3267 new cases identified. Case Data: Province Total cases for 4 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4936 12,1 Free State 322 0,8 Gauteng 4845 11,9 KwaZulu-Natal 2869 7,0 Limpopo 206 0,5 Mpumalanga 144 0,4 North West 364 […]

