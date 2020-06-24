Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 and conflict threaten health system and ceasefire in South Sudan

The impact of COVID-19 risks undermining the fragile health system in South Sudan, causing the death of many more people from preventable health problems than the virus itself, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council, David Shearer detailed the twin threat posed by COVID-19 […]

