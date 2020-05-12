Coronavirus – South Sudan: Scaling up Radio Education for Children in South Sudan

Educational radio programmes for children on Radio Miraya was launched today, enabling more children to continue their learning while schools are closed. Since 20 March 2020, education facilities have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure children are staying engaged and continue to learn, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MoGE&I) […]

