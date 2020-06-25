Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID awareness campaign on COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juin 2020


UNAMID Bangladeshi peacekeepers provide masks and hand sanitizers to local population in the streets of Elfasher town in North Darfur as part of their awareness campaign on COVID-19. This campaign is also extended to university students and lecturers at Elfasher University. These efforts are part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



