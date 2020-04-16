Coronavirus – Tanzania: Case Update 16 April 2020

New Confirmed Cases – 6 Discharged – 11 Cumulative Death – 4 Cumulative Cases – 94 Contact under followup – 1191 Graduated after 14 days – 709 Mandatory Quarantine – 197 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-tanzaniacase-update-16-april-2020?lang=en

