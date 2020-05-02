Coronavirus – Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 situation in Kabale Regional Referral Hospital

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine has just concluded her visit to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as part of her activities to assess COVID-19 response in the region. Currently, there is one COVID-19 confirmed case undergoing treatment at the hospital. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-assessment-of-covid19-situation-in-kabale-regional-referral-hospital?lang=en

