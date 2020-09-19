Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (18 September 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 18 September 2020 423 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 6,017. 2 new COVID-19 deaths from Kampala and Mpigi. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 63. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-covid19-update18-september-2020?lang=en

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 18 September 2020

423 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are n...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...