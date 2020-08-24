Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (24 August 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 23 August 2020 confirm 99 new cases. This brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 2,362. Two (2) COVID-19 deaths were recorded bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 22. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-covid19-update-24-august-2020?lang=en

