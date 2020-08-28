Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (27 August 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 25 August 2020 confirm 98 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date is 2,524. One new COVID-19 death recorded today. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 26 Recoveries: 1,268 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-covid19-update-27-august-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...