Coronavirus – Uganda: Kitgum leaders fear schools may not have female students after lockdown due to teenage pregnancies

District leaders in Kitgum are worried that by the time schools are allowed to resume in the area, more than half of the female students in the district will either be married off or will be pregnant. According to June statistics that the district Community Development Office presented in a meeting with UNICEF, 1,519 girls […]

District leaders in Kitgum are worried that by the time schools are allowed to resume in the area, more than half of the female students in the district will eithe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...