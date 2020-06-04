Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Uniting for a people’s vaccine against COVID19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2020


The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement call for unity to scale up efforts to develop, test, and scale-up production of safe, effective, quality, affordable diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines. Specifically, we ask governments, the private sector, international organizations and civil society to unite towards “a people’s vaccine”. COVID1-9 is… […]

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement call for unity...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/06/2020

Tchad : à Abéché, des masques et solutions hydroalcooliques distribués aux vendeuses

Tchad : à Abéché, des masques et solutions hydroalcooliques distribués aux vendeuses

Tchad - Covid-19 : la situation dans les provinces touchées Tchad - Covid-19 : la situation dans les provinces touchées 03/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Déby annonce la reprise des cours le 25 juin pour les classes d'examen

03/06/2020

Tchad : nomination par décret de 26 présidents de conseils d'administration

03/06/2020

Tchad : le fils d'un préfet tente de tirer sur un chat et atteint un homme à la gorge

03/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 1er cas de Covid-19 au Sila, le gouverneur préside une réunion d'urgence
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 02/06/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Tchad : d'énormes défis pour une agriculture moderne

Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour Étranger malade : Le Juge des référés suspend la décision de refus de renouvellement du titre de séjour 02/06/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi