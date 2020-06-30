Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (29th June 2020)

11 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 5 Solwezi, 2 Lusaka, 2 Ndola, 1 Kafue, 1 Kitwe) Tests in the last 24 hours: 363 (54,663 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1568 Total recoveries: 1311 Total deaths: 22 Active cases: 235 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-daily-status-update-29th-june-2020?lang=en

