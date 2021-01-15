Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2021


In the last 24hrs we recorded 1,700 new cases (from 66 districts; out of 9,038 tests), 936 recoveries, and 5 facility deaths [MTSRIP]. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-update-14-january-2021?lang=en



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




