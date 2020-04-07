Coronavirus – Zambia: Covid-19 Update #17 Summary

COVID-19 UPDATE #17 SUMMARY: 1. No new COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia in four days. 2. In 24hrs, 99 tests conducted: 72 truck drivers, 11 contacts to the deceased patient and 16 persons under investigation. 3. Two (2)more discharged: Total now five(5) 4. Out of 6,450 persons classified as high risk due to travel history, […]

COVID-19 UPDATE #17 SUMMARY: 1. No new COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia in four days. 2. In 24hrs, 99 tests conducted: 72 truck drivers, 11 contacts to the decease...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...