Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (13th September 2020)

In the last 24hrs, we recorded 73 new cases out of 982 tests and 253 recoveries. No deaths were reported. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-13th-september-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, we recorded 73 new cases out of 982 tests and 253 recoveries. No deaths were reported. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...