Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (17th November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Novembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 17,243 Total Recoveries: 16,473 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 234 Active Cases: 417 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-17th-november-2020?lang=en

Cumulative Cases: 17,243 Total Recoveries: 16,473 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 234 Active Cases: 417 Read more on https://africa-newsr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter