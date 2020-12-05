Cumulative Cases: 17,857 Total Recoveries: 17,145 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 238 Active Cases: 348 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-4th-december-2020?lang=en

