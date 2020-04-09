Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update: 08 April 2020

The Ministry would like to report that today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 18 samples. All of them tested negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Ministry however would like to report that the ninth patient deceased today under admission in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...