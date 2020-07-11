Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 10th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (7), Botswana (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated. – Fourteen (14) recoveries were reported by Bulawayo Province. – We regret to report a community death of a 63-year-old female from Matabeleland North Province, this […]

Highlights of the situation report – Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...