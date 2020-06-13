Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 11th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Twelve (12) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include eleven (11) returnees from South Africa and one (1) contact of a known case who are all isolated. – 770 RDT screening tests and 267 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 56746 […]

