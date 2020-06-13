Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 11th June 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2020


Highlights of the situation report – Twelve (12) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include eleven (11) returnees from South Africa and one (1) contact of a known case who are all isolated. – 770 RDT screening tests and 267 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 56746 […]

Highlights of the situation report – Twelve (12) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include eleven (11) returnees from South Africa and one (1) con...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/06/2020

Tchad : des appels à la levée des restrictions de circulation à N'Djamena et en province

Tchad : des appels à la levée des restrictions de circulation à N'Djamena et en province

Tchad : au camp de Gaoui, des kits alimentaires et d'hygiène offerts pour 400 foyers Tchad : au camp de Gaoui, des kits alimentaires et d'hygiène offerts pour 400 foyers 12/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des appels à la levée des restrictions de circulation à N'Djamena et en province

12/06/2020

Tchad : à Koutéré, la tracasserie du laisser passer, six fois plus cher pour les étudiants

12/06/2020

Santé : Le Tchad envisage un centre de recherche de "très haut niveau"

12/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” 04/06/2020 - Gerlin Olin