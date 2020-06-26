Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 25th June 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2020


Highlights of the situation report – Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated. – Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matabeleland North Province (3). – 156 RDT screening tests and 435 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The […]

Highlights of the situation report – Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée 26/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : dignité de maréchal, "j'ai dit au président, il m'a dit non, ne propose pas" (ministre défense)

26/06/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur du Lac élevé au rang et appellation de général de corps d’armée

26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

26/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda