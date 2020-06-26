Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 25th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated. – Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matabeleland North Province (3). – 156 RDT screening tests and 435 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The […]

Highlights of the situation report – Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...