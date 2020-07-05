Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 4th July 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2020


Highlights of the situation report – Seventy-three (73) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (55), Botswana (3), Mozambique (3), USA (2), Australia (1), Zambia (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated. – Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the […]

