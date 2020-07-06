Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 5th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (8), Botswana (6), Canada (1), and 3 local cases who are isolated. – Two (2) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the […]

