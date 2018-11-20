Country Director for the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) Ghana Country Director’s speech at Educa tion is GREAT event

Philip Smith Speech: Honourable Ministers, British High Commissioner, Director General of Ghana Education Service, Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and girls! Good afternoon everyone and happy Universal Children’s Day. Today marks the 59th anniversary of the date that world leaders came together at the United Nations to adopt the Declaration and the Convention of Children’s Rights. […]

