Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

County leader goes all out online to sell products


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 6 Janvier 2020 - 08:45

Wang Shuai, deputy leader of Shanghe county in Jinan, East China’s Shandong Province, gained fame for his exaggerated online sales pitch during which he eats four packaged cooked chickens in a short video that was posted on social media.


Source：Global Times

Wang Shuai, a vice leader of Shanghe county in Jinan, East China’s Shandong Province gains 220,000 followers after his fast-taking pitch that helped a local company sell more than 6,000 chickens online. Screenshot from Pear Video
Wang Shuai, a vice leader of Shanghe county in Jinan, East China’s Shandong Province gains 220,000 followers after his fast-taking pitch that helped a local company sell more than 6,000 chickens online. Screenshot from Pear Video
A Chinese rural government official is proving that not all bureaucrats are boring with little personality after he imitated a leading online sales blogger with a hilarious, fast-talking sales pitch that helped sell a million yuan ($143,600) worth of local agricultural products.

Wang Shuai, deputy leader of Shanghe county in Jinan, East China’s Shandong Province, gained fame for his exaggerated online sales pitch during which he eats four packaged cooked chickens in a short video that was posted on social media.

His video had more than 3 million views as of Wednesday afternoon, January 1, and he has 219,000 followers on TikTok.

“The most delicious braised chicken ever! … The outer packaging takes my breath away … What a royal taste … Amazing!” rants Wang in a spot-on imitation of Li Jiaqi, a well-known online pitchman for cosmetics. Wang even throws in an “Oh my God!” in English.

Wang’s hyperbolic pitch resulted in the local company receiving 6,000 orders.

Another local official, Liu Jingjing, told Pear Video that 17 county officials are helping local people sell products online. “Total sales exceeded 2 million yuan through live streaming,” she said.

Wang’s talent became obvious during his first live-streaming sales pitch in May 2019, when he sold 200 watermelons in 10 seconds, Liu told media.

“He’s a good example of how grass-roots government leaders can advance with the times,” said a netizen whose post received many thumbs up on social media.

Source：Global Times

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/01/2020

Tchad : Déby en guerre contre les clivages, "il n'y a pas un tchadien chrétien ou musulman"

Tchad : Déby en guerre contre les clivages, "il n'y a pas un tchadien chrétien ou musulman"

Tchad : Idriss Déby s'invite à la clôture du Festival Dary et appelle au brassage Tchad : Idriss Déby s'invite à la clôture du Festival Dary et appelle au brassage 04/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une femme dans un état critique après une tentative de suicide à Goz Beida

05/01/2020

Tchad : des soldats seront redéployés au Lac après une mission au Nigeria

05/01/2020

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue"

05/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Nigeria : "le déploiement du contingent tchadien a donné des résultats satisfaisants" (défense)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra