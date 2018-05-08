DR Congo: Fears for Health of Detained Activist

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo should immediately release the pro-democracy activist Carbone Beni, who has been arbitrarily detained by the national intelligence agency since December 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. Beni was badly beaten during his arrest in Kinshasa, the capital, and his health has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. Congolese authorities […]

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo should immediately release the pro-democracy activist Carb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...