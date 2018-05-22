DR Congo: Red Cross warns against complacency in Ebola response, expands operation

The response to the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is far from over, says the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as it announces an expansion of its operation. “We must remain vigilant and we need to continue strengthening community based-surveillance. The risk of spreading within […]

The response to the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is far from over, says the International Federation ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...