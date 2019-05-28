DR Congo: Strengthened effort against Ebola is paying off, but insecurity still major constraint – UN health agency

Although the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to make headway thanks to the determination of health workers on the ground, insecurity is still hampering the response, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. This has led the UN to establish a new coordination structure in the hopes that […]

Although the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to make headway thanks to the determination of health workers on t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...