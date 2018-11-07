Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Dangote Sinotruk Automobile expands to enhance local content, provides more jobs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As the budding automobile company, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited (https://Dangote.com) entered another phase in its expansion drive, the Company has said that it was increasing its local input into the assembling plant to up to 60 per cent, even as it plans to roll out commercial vehicles soon. The expansion drive, which is part […]

As the budding automobile company, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited (https://Dangote.com) entered another phase ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/11/2018

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

Tchad : l’état d'avancement de la route transsaharienne en évaluation Tchad : l’état d'avancement de la route transsaharienne en évaluation 06/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : un groupe américain veut électrifier les centres de santé dans les zones rurales

06/11/2018

Tchad : Le G5 Sahel forme sa police pour renforcer la sécurité dans la zone

06/11/2018

ShelterTech Accelerator Program Comes to Kenya

06/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 4 ans après l’assassinat de sa mère, la fille de Hadje Haoua témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! 23/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 27/10/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée 25/10/2018 - Le MoDeL

REACTION - 25/10/2018 - Ali Guedi Mohamed

Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi

Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi

Des éléments du polisario assiègent un site de la MINURSO à Mijek au Sahara Marocain Des éléments du polisario assiègent un site de la MINURSO à Mijek au Sahara Marocain 20/10/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.