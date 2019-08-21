Deadly airstrikes and drone hits displace thousands of civilians in Libya oasis town

Intensifying clashes in the southern Libyan town of Murzuq involving air and drone strikes in recent days have left at least 90 people dead and displaced thousands of “terrified” civilians, the UN said on Tuesday. “Casualties on all sides of the fighting have continued as a result of airstrikes by planes and drones, indiscriminate rocket […]

Intensifying clashes in the southern Libyan town of Murzuq involving air and drone strikes in recent days have left at least 90 people dead and disp...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...