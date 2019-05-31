Death Robs Zambian Rugby Family

Former Barclays, Kitwe Playing Fields, Lusaka Powerhouse and Zambia National Team player Ackim Mwale has died. Mr Mwale, who twice stood for the Zambia Rugby Union Presidency against incumbent Gen Clement Sinkamba in 2014 and 2019 respectively, died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital after a short illness. In his honor, the Rugby Union […]

