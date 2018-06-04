Alwihda Info
Delivery of Rugby Scrum Machines Make History in Ghana


Par APO - 4 Juin 2018


The Panafrican Equipment Group marked a historic moment in the Rugby history in Ghana when they delivered two homemade scrum machines to Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) in Accra. Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of theâ Union, described the historic moment as a breakthrough for Ghana Rugby when the scrum machines were handed over by […]

