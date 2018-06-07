Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola treatments approved for compassionate use in current outbreak

On 4 June, an ethics committee in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) approved the use of five investigational therapeutics to treat Ebola, under the framework of compassionate use/expanded access. This is the first time such treatments are available in the midst of an Ebola outbreak. Clinicians working in the treatment centres will make […]

