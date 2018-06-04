Democratic Republic of Congo: MSF SA Launches Ebola Outbreak Appeal

Since the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was declared on 8 May 2018, 54 people who presented symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, including 35 confirmed Ebola cases and 25 deaths (of whom 12 were confirmed as Ebola), have been notified by the national health authorities in the Equateur region, where the outbreak […]

Since the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was declared on 8 May 2018, 54 people who presented symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...