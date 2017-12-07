Democratic Republic of Congo: New ‘Kivu Security Tracker’ Maps Eastern Violence

The new [Kivu Security Tracker](https://kivusecurity.org/) will map violence by armed groups and Congolese security forces in the [Democratic Republic of Congo](https://www.hrw.org/africa/democratic-republic-congo)’s eastern Kivu provinces, Human Rights Watch and the New York University-based Congo Research Group said today. The joint project will monitor the worst violence in North and South Kivu… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/democratic-republic-of-congo-new-kivu-security-trac...
