Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Democratic Republic of Congo: New ‘Kivu Security Tracker’ Maps Eastern Violence


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The new [Kivu Security Tracker](https://kivusecurity.org/) will map violence by armed groups and Congolese security forces in the [Democratic Republic of Congo](https://www.hrw.org/africa/democratic-republic-congo)’s eastern Kivu provinces, Human Rights Watch and the New York University-based Congo Research Group said today. The joint project will monitor the worst violence in North and South Kivu… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/democratic-republic-of-congo-new-kivu-security-trac...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.