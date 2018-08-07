Democratic Republic of Congo: Specialist Red Cross Ebola team arrives in North Kivu

A team of Red Cross experts has arrived in the town of Beni, close to the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). The 19-person multidisciplinary team is made up of volunteers and staff from the Red Cross of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, […]

A team of Red Cross experts has arrived in the town of Beni, close to the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). The ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...