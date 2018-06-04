Democratic Republic of Congo: United Nations experts urge review of draft Non-governmental organization (NGO) bill

UN human rights experts urge the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to undertake a comprehensive review of a draft Bill aimed at regulating the work of non-governmental organisations, saying it threatens the vital work of civil society. The Bill sets new restrictions aimed at reducing the number of NGOs operating in the country. The draft […]

