Democratic Republic of the Congo: U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Response to the Ebola Outbreak


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has contributed $8 million dollars to support the joint Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Response Plan to the outbreak (currently budgeted at $56.7 million). In addition to this funding, USAID has provided personal protective equipment, laboratory supplies, the […]

