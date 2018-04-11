Democratic Republic of the Congo: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation condemns killing of six guards in Virunga National Park

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, today (April 10, 2018) condemed the deadly attack perpetrated on 9 April against the staff of the Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, during which six guards and their driver lost their lives. “I condemn this deadly attack on six guards of the Virunga National Park and […]

