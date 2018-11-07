Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to lead a Youth Expo in Emalahleni

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will launch the National Skills Fund (NSF) youth outreach programme in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga Province. The outreach is aimed at out-of-school youth in townships and rural areas and will give young people a platform to engage with the department and learn about opportunities funded by the […]
