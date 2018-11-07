Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to lead a Youth Expo in Emalahleni


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will launch the National Skills Fund (NSF) youth outreach programme in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga Province. The outreach is aimed at out-of-school youth in townships and rural areas and will give young people a platform to engage with the department and learn about opportunities funded by the […]

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will launch the National Skills Fund (NSF) youth outreach pr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/11/2018

Tchad : vulgarisation des nouvelles dispositions pénales

Tchad : vulgarisation des nouvelles dispositions pénales

Tchad : décrets de nominations à des postes de responsabilité Tchad : décrets de nominations à des postes de responsabilité 07/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décrets de nominations à des postes de responsabilité

07/11/2018

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Affaires étrangères

07/11/2018

Tchad : 16 nominations au ministère des Finances et du Budget

07/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 4 ans après l’assassinat de sa mère, la fille de Hadje Haoua témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : L'autre façon de vivre la justice

Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! Djibouti : Silence le régime autoritaire persécute ! 23/10/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 27/10/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu

Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée Djibouti : l’école politique du parti le MoDeL est lancée 25/10/2018 - Le MoDeL

REACTION - 07/11/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Cameroun : "La vie des gens, ce n'est pas rien !"

Cameroun : "La vie des gens, ce n'est pas rien !"

Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi Djibouti : 5 opposants devant la chambre d'accusation ce jeudi 25/10/2018 - Ali Guedi Mohamed

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.