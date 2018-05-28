Deputy Minister Landers arrives in Togo on a working visit

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Luwellyn Landers, has arrived in Lome, Togo, for the 107th Session of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group (ACP) Council of Ministers and the 43rd Session of the ACP-European Union (EU) Joint Council of Ministers, expected to end on 01 June 2018. The legal basis for relations […]

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Luwellyn Landers, has arrived in Lome, Togo, for the 107th Session of the Afric...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...