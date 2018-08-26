Deputy Minister Landers to attend the 3rd Indian Ocean Conference in Vietnam

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, H.E. Mr Luwellyn Landers will participate in the 3rd Indian Ocean Conference scheduled from 27 – 28 August 2018, in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Conference under the theme: Building Regional Architecture” is organised by the India Foundation, in association with its partners, the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, the […]

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, H.E. Mr Luwellyn Landers will participate in the 3rd ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...