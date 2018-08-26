Deputy Minister Mhaule to represent South Africa at the Singapore-Sub-Saharan High Level Ministerial Exchange

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will represent South Africa in the Singapore-Sub-Saharan High Level Ministerial Exchange, scheduled for on 27 and 28 August 2018 in Singapore. Whilst in Singapore, Deputy Minister Mhaule will also take part in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), taking place on 28 and 29 August […]

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will represent South Africa in the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...