Deputy Minister Mhaule to represent South Africa at the Singapore-Sub-Saharan High Level Ministerial Exchange

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will represent South Africa in the Singapore-Sub-Saharan High Level Ministerial Exchange, scheduled for on 27 and 28 August 2018 in Singapore. Whilst in Singapore, Deputy Minister Mhaule will also take part in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), taking place on 28 and 29 August […]
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will represent South Africa in the ...
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will represent South Africa in the ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...