Deputy Minister Nel to attend the Sibikwa Arts Centre’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Andries Nel will attend the Sibikwa Arts Centre’s 30th Anniversary Celebration. Sibikwa has used the arts as a tool for community development and has served the community by inspiring, nurturing and empowering young and old through arts. It has for the past decades preserved […]
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Andries Nel will attend the Sibikwa Arts Centre’...
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Andries Nel will attend the Sibikwa Arts Centre’...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...