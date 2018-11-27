Deputy President Mabuza to lead The World AIDS Day Commemorations, Soweto, Gauteng Province

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) will on Saturday, 01 December 2018, , deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, Gauteng. This year’s World AIDS Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Cheka […]

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) will on Saturday, 01 Dec...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...