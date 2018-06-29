Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Prime Minister Ouyahia in Algeria

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎ ‎On June 28, after participating in the Fifth U.S.-Algeria Counterterrorism Dialogue in Algiers, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Minister discussed cooperation to address regional issues, including their support for the UN-led diplomatic efforts […]

