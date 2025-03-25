









English News Dialogue, negotiation only viable option in resolving Iranian nuclear issue

By He Yin, People's Daily On March 14, a China-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting on the Iranian nuclear issue was successfully held in Beijing. The three parties engaged in in-depth discussions and issued a joint statement, reiterating that political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect remains the only viable and practical option in this regard.



At a critical juncture for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Beijing meeting marked a constructive effort by China, Russia, and Iran to promote a political settlement, providing a platform for enhanced dialogue, consensus-building, and creating favorable conditions for the eventual resumption of negotiations.



With the Iranian nuclear issue at another crucial crossroads, the urgency to gain time for peace has intensified. Relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root cause of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure, or threat of force.



The trilateral joint statement called on relevant parties to refrain from any action that may escalate the situation, so as to create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for diplomatic efforts.



The three sides reaffirmed the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). China and Russia welcomed Iran's reiteration that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes and not for development of nuclear weapons, supported Iran's policy to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and stressed the need to fully respect Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a State Party to the NPT.



While complex, the solution to the Iranian nuclear issue is unequivocal: full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany in July 2015, accepting restrictions its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.



The JCPOA was subsequently endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. It represents a major achievement in addressing sensitive issues through dialogue and negotiation, a successful practice of multilateralism, and a unique and significant contribution to maintaining regional stability and upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.



During the Beijing meeting, China, Russia and Iran stressed the importance of the UNSC Resolution 2231, including its timeframes. While recent expressions of willingness to negotiate were noted, all efforts must adhere to the JCPOA framework, preserve existing consensus, and address all parties' legitimate concerns in a balanced manner.



Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, where regional security continues to deteriorate and hotspot issues emerge one after another, resolving the Iranian nuclear issue is critical to safeguarding global non-proliferation regime and regional peace.



All parties should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work toward a widely accepted regional security architecture to achieve lasting stability.



All parties should play a constructive role in easing regional tensions and avoid linking the Iranian nuclear issue with other matters. Otherwise, this would only escalate conflicts and confrontation, further complicate the Iranian nuclear issue, and create new tensions or even crises.



As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a party to the JCPOA, China has consistently advocated for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue, the preservation of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and the promotion of peace and stability in the Middle East.



During the Beijing meeting, China put forward five points on the proper settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. First, stay committed to peaceful settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means, and oppose the use of force and illegal sanctions. Second, stay committed to balancing rights and responsibilities, and take a holistic approach to the goals of nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Third, stay committed to the framework of the JCPOA as the basis for new consensus. Fourth, stay committed to promoting cooperation through dialogue, and oppose pressing for intervention by the UN Security Council. Fifth, stay committed to a step-by-step and reciprocal approach, and seek consensus through consultation.



These propositions reflect China's constructive role in addressing the Iranian nuclear issue under new circumstances and demonstrate China's major country responsibility.



The China-Russia-Iran meeting in Beijing marked an important step in the right direction. The history and reality of the Iranian nuclear issue have repeatedly shown that sanctions, pressure, and threat of force offer no solution—dialogue and consultation remain the only viable path.



China will stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties, actively promote talks for peace, and work toward a just, balanced and sustainable resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue while safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promoting international and regional peace and stability.



